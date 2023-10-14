Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to resolve divorce in private
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to resolve divorce in private(Photo Credit: Bang Showbiz)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed to settle their divorce in private.

The former couple separated last month after four years of marriage and after reaching an agreement over the custody of their daughters Willa, three, and 15-month-old Delphine, earlier this week following mediation, the Jonas Brothers singer has now filed to dismiss his divorce petition in Miami, Florida.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stated they have reached “various agreements” and plan to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.

