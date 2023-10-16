‘Kick-Ass’ director Matthew Vaughn has teased a reboot without the original characters. The dark comedy is one of the most revered films in the genre and has a niche fanbase that will be elated with this new update about the franchise moving forward.

The 2010 black comedy superhero flick starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski / Kick-Ass, a high school geek who sought to be a superhero, and a new movie is in the works with more than one instalment on the way and the potential for the original characters to join after the reboot.

Speaking at New York’s Comic Con as quoted by Entertainment Weekly, Vaughn teased: “Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero film is. We’re doing it again.

“None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we’d like to have them back after the reboot. I can’t really talk about it, but it’s fun!”

The movie also starred Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mark Strong and Nicolas Cage.

A sequel was released in 2013 with Jim Carrey portraying Sal Bertolinni/ Colonel Stars and Stripes.

It’s not the first time the director has teased a reboot.

In 2018, he said: “We’re going to reboot ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘Hit-Girl’.

“Look what Mark Millar is doing with the comic for clues.”

In the meantime, Vaughn is making ‘Kingsman 3’ his priority.

He said: “We’ve got to get on with Kingsman 3 because I was joking that Colin [Firth] is going to end up being a portrait on the side while Taron (Egerton) is Arthur.

“So we are working on that at the moment.”

