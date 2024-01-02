Jennifer Lawrence might be a famous actress, but she has an arsenal of funny stories about her goof-ups. She once embarrassed herself in front of singing sensation Jennifer Lopez. She devised a plan to dance with JLo and dragged celebrity talk show host Jimmy Fallon into it. There’s never a dull moment when the Oscar-winning actress is around. Scroll below for more!

Jennifer has a lot of fun encounters with people and often lands in controversy for some of those stories. She became a household name after appearing in the ‘The Hunger Games franchise and then solidified her place in Hollywood with the Oscar for her performance in the Silver Linings Playbook. Soon, she became one of the most sorted actresses in the industry. JLaw also spoke on severe issues like pay disparity, making her more relevant.

Celebrities tend to share many exciting stories on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and one of her appearances, Jennifer Lawrence, when she and Jimmy attempted to ask Jennifer Lopez for a dance at a party after gulping down ten jello shots. Fallon started, “You had some scheme, and it was crazy.” Jennifer took over the narrative and continued the story.

Jennifer Lawrence recalled, “So we were dancing and we J.Lo and were like, ‘Well, we gotta get J. Lo to dance!’ So I was like, ‘We’ll do a spin, and then we’ll go, ‘Dance with us!'” The Mother star projected that she was so drunk that she didn’t know Kanye West was playing. However, Lawrence followed the plan and did her bit while Fallon missed the mark.

JLaw recalled, “I do it, he’s gone, and it’s just me looking at J.Lo going, ‘Dance with me!'” She added Jennifer Lopez’s response to her approach and said, “She was like, ‘I think I’m just gonna observe.’ You made me look like a freak in front of J.Lo! Do you know what that feels like?”

Jimmy Fallon had to explain why he ditched Jennifer Lawrence mid-way. The talk show host recalled that when he was doing the routine, he caught the eye of JLo‘s manager in the middle of his spin. And her manager disapproved of the act. Lawrence regretted, saying, “Well, I wish her manager had warned me!”

Jennifer Lawrence, at the beginning, implied that she was mad at Jimmy Fallon for that incident, but by the end of the story, Fallon apologized to the No Hard Feelings actress, and it was all done and dusted forever.

