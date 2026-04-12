The Super Mario Galaxy Movie drops from the top spot at the box office in China. The movie trails behind its predecessor’s daily earnings at the Chinese box office. The animated sequel also registered a noticeable drop compared to its holiday-boosted opening frame. Its hold is not as strong as The Super Mario Bros. Movie or other recent animated heavyweights, including Inside Out 2 and Hoppers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

With competition heating up and momentum slightly cooling, all eyes are now on whether the film can stabilize in the coming days and translate its positive reception into stronger legs. The animated sequel is ruling the box office in North America and is eyeing a stellar weekend domestically. The film will cross a few major milestones at the box office during its second weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s box office collection in China

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been performing worse at the box office in China than its predecessor. The animated sequel dropped to #2 at the box office in China. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report on X handle, the animated sequel collected $1.6 million on its second Saturday, across 71k screenings, with a 52.9% decline from last Memorial Day’s boosted Saturday.

It is less than The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $2.1 million, Hoppers’ $2.4 million, and Inside Out 2’s $3.6 million second Saturday grosses. In nine days, the box office total of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has hit $13.5 million. It has earned $200k in pre-sales for the second Sunday. The film is tracking to earn between $3 million and $4 million on its second three-day weekend at the Chinese box office.

More about the film’s box office collection

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the animated sequel crossed the $250 million milestone at the North American box office. The domestic total for the film has reached $256.6 million in less than 15 days. The overseas collection of the film has hit $206.6 million cume and, combined with the domestic total, has reached $463.2 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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