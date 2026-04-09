The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ends its first full week at the cinemas, and on a positive note. It crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office and is edging closer to $500 million globally. The video game adaptation is on track to break into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing video game adaptations worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s box office collection after 7 days in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the latest Super Mario movie collected an insane $14.8 million on its first discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. The film declined by 11.9% only from Monday, and it is slightly below The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $15.5 million first Tuesday collection. It is the 4th-largest Tuesday ever for April releases, and in 7 days, the domestic total of the animated sequel has hit $222.4 million. It will soon outpace Project Hail Mary as the highest-grossing film of the year so far.

On track to hit the $450 million milestone worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is swiftly moving towards the $450 million mark at the worldwide box office. The animated sequel has crossed the $206.6 million mark overseas and, with the $222.4 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has hit $429.0 million. It is around $31 million away from hitting the $450 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Domestic – $222.4 million

International – $206.6 million

Worldwide – $429.0 million

Edges closer to breaking into the top 5 highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time worldwide

The animated sequel has surpassed multiple video game adaptations at the worldwide box office. It is on track to beat Warcraft’s $439 million lifetime collection to become the all-time 5th highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. It recently surpassed Rampage’s $428.1 million global total to become the 6th-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

Check out the top 10 video game adaptations ever worldwide

The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion A Minecraft Movie – $961.2 million Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $492.16 million Pokémon Detective Pikachu – $450.1 million Warcraft – $439 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $429.0 million Rampage – $428.1 million Uncharted – $407.1 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $405.4 million The Angry Birds Movie – $352.3 million

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