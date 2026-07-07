Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video )

Smeep Kang’s directorial Carry On Jatta 4 may be witnessing a slow run, but it has managed to become the #1 Punjabi grosser of 2026 worldwide. Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Binnu Dhillon starrer has surpassed Rabb Da Radio 3 to set new milestones globally. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much has it earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 collected 29 lakh on day 11. It suffered a 55% drop from 84 lakh garnered last Friday. There’s barely any competition, but the footfalls simply haven’t been upto the mark.

However, the family comedy is performing better than all of the previous releases in Punjabi cinema in 2026. The cumulative total in India stands at 15.47 crore net. It is the highest-grossing film in the language this year. Made on a budget of 20 crore, it has recovered 77.35% of its total investments.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 65 lakh

Day 9: 84 lakh

Day 10: 1.44 lakh

Day 11: 29 lakh

Total: 15.47 crore

Beats Rabb Da Radio 3 worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Carry On Jatta 4 has accumulated 30.75 crore gross in 11 days. This includes 12.5 crore gross from the overseas circuits. With that, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s film has surpassed Rabb Ra Radio 3, which collected 30.13 crore gross in its global lifetime.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Carry On Jatta 4: 30.75 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 30.13 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 17.88 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 15.47 crore

Budget recovery: 77.35%

India gross: 18.25 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 30.75 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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