Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office numbers. After having a massive start with paid previews, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Indian spy sequel is still growing with each passing day.

One of the most popular characters from the entire Dhurandhar franchise is Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. In the movie climax, the Pakistani politician is revealed as the secret Indian spy and helps Hamza escape.

However, in a recent interview, the veteran actor finally disclosed the exact moment when Jameel figured out Hamza Ali Mazari was the Indian spy agent.

When Did Jameel Jamali Recognize Hamza As A Spy?

In a recent conversation on The Lallantop, Rakesh Bedi was asked about how Dhurandhar: The Revenge has opened new possibilities in its prequel. The host asserted that he watched the sequel. Following this, he revisited the first installment and talked about the first encounter of Jameel and Hamza in the hospital.

It was the moment when the Pakistani politician visited the hospital to console Rehman Dakait after the death of his son. Jameel, being a politician, expressed his fake concern for Rehman. However, when he sat back in his car and put on his shoes, he stared at Hamza for an instance and then closed the car windows. The host added that earlier, this scene didn’t have a big significance.

Meanwhile, it now has a major moment after the Revenge story. Replying to this, the veteran actor affirmed that this shot was taken with the purpose that the audience would connect with it after watching the sequel climax. The star also confirmed that it was the first time Jameel realized Hamza had landed in Pakistan as an Indian spy.

Dhurandhar Sequel Continues Its Massive Box Office Run

As of writing, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made a box office collection of over 1000 crore at the Indian box office and 1576.8 crore worldwide. These numbers are gigantic and prove that the movie has brought a real tsunami to the Indian cinema. Despite this collection, the movie still holds high occupancy in theaters. It will be interesting to see how much the film will collect during its entire big-screen run.

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