The first glimpse of Ramayana dropped on April 2, and it instantly set the internet buzzing. From Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Ram to the film’s massive scale, the hype is already sky-high. Amid this growing excitement, producer Namit Malhotra made a surprising move. He reportedly turned down a whopping ₹700 crore OTT deal. Instead of locking in early profits, the team seems confident the film’s value will soar even higher.

Makers Confident About Higher Valuation

The huge ₹700 crore offer is said to be made on the digital rights of the two parts of the movie. Though the offer is quite hefty, the production house believes that their film deserves even more. Well, it is known which OTT platform pitched this offer, but the producer is unwilling to accept any deal below ₹ 1000 crore.

According to the Free Press Journal, the makers are seeking an amount close to ₹ 1,000 crore in total. Other than the OTT, most of the earnings will come through theaters, not only within India but also abroad. Since the movie has been made at a cost of ₹4000 crore, there will be no less expected from it.

Rather than accepting the deal beforehand, makers are choosing to wait. They believe the film’s value will increase as the release date approaches and the hype grows.

#Ramayana – One of the biggest OTT platforms reportedly offered around ₹1000 crore to Namit Malhotra for the film’s digital rights. But the offer was rejected.

The vision is clear this film is meant for a global theatrical experience, not a direct OTT release.#RanbirKapoor… pic.twitter.com/cc75jRc1Zv — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 4, 2026

A Big Film With Global Ambitions

Ramayana is not being made like a regular Bollywood film; it is a magnum opus. The makers are aiming for a massive global reach, with actor Yash also playing a key role and heavy investment in high-end VFX to match international standards.

Planned as a two-part epic, the strategy is to build long-term hype. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the second part will come out on Diwali 2027. With the teaser already receiving a strong response, the team is betting on scale and buzz to secure a much bigger deal later.

Ramayana Part 1: Rama Glimpse

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