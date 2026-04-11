The drama on General Hospital has been exciting lately, and the chaos between Carly and Valentin is being enjoyed by the audience. The two started off as rivals turned partners in crime. Eventually, the feelings grew, but only one of them is ready to accept it yet. Here’s what really happened.

General Hospital: Valentin Admits Feelings For Carly

Carly bid Brennan goodbye after their intimate night together. When she turned around, she saw Valentin standing, and he did not look too happy. He asked her when she was going to betray him, considering she was too forgiving towards Brennan. Carly was left surprised by this assumption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

She responded that Valentin knew she was using Brennan, but that didn’t mean she had to be harsh to him. She was already using him for WSB intel that could help Jason and Josslyn. Carly added that she saw that Brennan felt guilty. Valentin asked if she would forgive Brennan if he confessed.

Carly responded that it had less to do with the WSB recruitment and more to do with what happened after. She would never forgive Brennan for turning her daughter into a killer. When she stated that everything with Brennan was an act, Valentin pointed out that she did not have to enjoy it so much then.

On being asked, he admitted that he was jealous of seeing Carly still be with Brennan. He also confessed that he had grown feelings for her. Carly stated that he still thought she was going to betray him, and that showed he didn’t know her. A dejected Valentin claimed getting intimate was an error.

Both of them got angsty and stated that all of that was in the past, and they had to keep things strictly business and professional from now on. Valentin rushed upstairs, and Carly thought of their night together again. On the other hand, Brennan met Nina and told her she needed to repay the favor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

He reminded her that it was because of him that Willow was not convicted in the Drew shooting case, as he deleted the footage of her. Nina flipped it on him and blackmailed him, stating that he would lose Carly forever if she found out. After all, that choice ruined Carly’s son Michael’s reputation.

Nina made it clear that Carly would never forgive him when she found out. Brennan knew he was in great danger of losing Carly because it wasn’t just this act that would jeopardize their romance, but also the WSB choice.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Friends Cast Net Worth 2026: From Jennifer Aniston To Matt LeBlanc

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News