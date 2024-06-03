Jeremy Renner Shares Mayor Of Kingstown Stars ‘Didn’t’ Know What Version Of Jeremy Would Come Back’ After His Snow Plow Accident

After a near-death accident in January 2023, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner made his strong return to the hit show, Mayor of Kingstown. Renner was critically injured in a snow plow accident, leaving him with 38 broken bones and multiple physical injuries. Despite the severe emotional and physical toll from the accident, the Oscar nominee has finally found solace by returning to work.

His return for filming Paramount+ show’s third season was understandably a daunting task for him. In a recent interview with People, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star opened up about how he learned to accept his failure following the accident and his nervousness about returning to the set.

Jeremy Renner talks about returning to the set

In the interview, the 53-year-old actor admitted to being “okay” with failure as he returned to the job and is currently filming Mayors of Kingstown season 3. Jeremy said, “In the beginning, I think because I hadn’t seen anybody — and these are all people I worked with for two seasons already — I hadn’t really got to talk to anybody.” He continued, “They didn’t know what version of Jeremy would come back. I was not in really great shape, to be honest with you. I really wasn’t.”

After undergoing multiple surgeries, Renner spent most of 2023 in physical therapy and eventually relearned how to walk and run. Referring to his accident, he said, “There’ll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. I’m okay with that. I accept it.” Furthermore, he admitted to being “nervous” about returning to set but felt grateful for how the Mayor of Kingstown crew welcomed him. He shared, “I actually kind of needed to be treated with kid gloves. I had to physically lean on people, emotionally lean on them, and they took care of me. I did my best to take care of them and get through the show as best we could, and we worked together and made it happen.”

Jeremy Renner on doing his own stunt work

In an exclusive Paramount+ featurette, Jeremy Renner revealed that he was able to do his own stunt work for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. He said, recalling, “I wasn’t sure I was gonna be capable of it, but in the first episode, we were surprised. No injuries.” He admitted the stunt work “was pretty violent” but his commitment to getting better every day kept him motivated.

He added, “It’s pretty powerful. I could look at this as a really terrible accident and terrible situation and a lot of things changed and I ruined my family’s life and scarred my daughter. I can look at things really, really negatively, or not.”

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will premiere on June 2 on Paramount+.

