Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated action film Mission: Impossible 7 might get a huge blow at the Indian Box Office as the film gets leaked online on the day of its release. While fans of the superstar were eagerly awaiting for the film, reports say that it is available for free download on many websites in HD quality, and the Torrent links are being shared all over.

The film is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom as Ethan Hunt. MI 7 was supposed to have great numbers at the Box Office since Cruise’s last release Top Gun: Maverick, earned accolades and great numbers in India. It was expected that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One would also follow the same route.

But now it seems a great trouble since the film has leaked online by various torrent sites and the quality of the film present on these pirated websites is brilliant. These torrent keywords have been trending in the searches which indicates that the film is being downloaded for free and audiences might skip the theatre route.

Early reviews for Mission: Impossible 7 clearly indicated that the film is here to stay and bring great numbers at the Box Office. However, now after the leak, it would be hard to guess the impact it would create on the supposed numbers. Though, cinema and Tom Cruise fans should definitely take the theatre route and not support piracy which otherwise is also a crime in India.

Tom Cruise is a true blue action star this world loves, and Mission: Impossible 7 is a homage to the action marvel who will take you to a magic world of adventure and stunts. Even if you haven’t seen any of the films of the franchise, this one will not disappoint you, says our review of the film, which you can check out here.

Regarding the leak of the film online, we guess all of us have a sensible opinion and approach towards right and wrong, and we already know where to watch the film. MI 7 has been released in English in India and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

