BTS Jungkook’s newest single, SEVEN, is breaking all records and is getting all accolades from its massive fanbase. Now, recently, he spoke about his comeback in a conversation with another BTS member Suga and revealed how SEVEN made him break his ‘break’ and share the magic with his fans.

However, did you know not only Jungkook but this other member of the band also wanted to sing the song? Yes, that’s right. In the same conversation, Suga mentioned that he could go a lot farther to make the song for himself. Scroll ahead to read further.

During the appearance on BTS Suga’s show Suchwita, Jungkook talked about how he ended up taking the project and said, “Yes, I worked on it in the U.S. I got the song, and I loved it. The moment I heard it, I was like, ‘I have to do this.'” Further, he added how he was enjoying his break, but the song drove him to make his comeback.

Jungkook further mentioned, “Without the song “Seven,” I might’ve still been on a break right now. I loved being on a break. I was totally enjoying my time off and this song got me started again. Anyway, so that’s how I started. And while I was in the states, I am proud to be a K-idol, so I worked really hard on the details as I was recording. I had to keep up.”

Listening to all this, Suga admitted, “If I had heard this song, I would’ve done it myself.” Confessing he would have taken this song for himself, the BTS member added, “I’d have been like, ‘Let me do it. I’ll sing it in English.’”

Well, SEVEN is truly one of the most loved songs currently streaming and breaking all records on Billboards and Spotify. What are your thoughts about the song? Do you think Suga would have done a better job than Jungkook?

