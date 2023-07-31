The Amazing Spider-Man movie has left an impact on the audiences, and they still hope to get another instalment of the franchise. While the Andrew Garfield starrer movie could not get a proper goodbye, the character was last seen in Tom Holland’s MCU movie, which made the pop culture enthusiasts lose their minds, as it was a dream reunion. However, the actor once blamed Sony Studios for revealing why his thor titular TSAM movie did not go into production. Read on to find out what he had to say!

Recently, while many have been anticipating the movie, the actor himself talked about the future. Garfield did not give a positive update as he teased what the future holds for his Peter Parker amid viral calls for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be made. “By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world,” said the actor. However, the pain of not getting the third TSAM movie will always be there.

Back when the third TSAM movie was cancelled, there was no official reason why Marvel and Sony Studios did not release the movie. However, the main lead of the movie, Andrew Garfield, once blasted and called out the interference, which may have hindered a cohesive narrative in the third movie. As his second movie was criticised, he said, “It’s interesting. I read a lot of the reactions from people, and I had to stop because I could feel I was getting away from how I actually felt about it. For me, I read the script that Alex (Kurtzman) and Bob (Orci) wrote, and I genuinely loved it.”

Andrew Garfield teased how the makers’ and studio’s interference may have led to the TSAM 2 lacklustre box office performance and its bad reaction from many reviewers and fans alike. “It’s hard to go with the flow of the story. Certain people at the studio had problems with certain parts of it, and ultimately the studio is the final say in those movies because they’re the tentpoles, so you have to answer to those people.” said the actor.

While we don’t know if the makers are planning for another Spider-Man movie with Garfield or not, we can still hope to get more of him in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe.

