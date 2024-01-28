It was a slow start, but Fighter is finally conquering the theatre screens. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the film was released ahead of Republic Day on January 25, 2024. The advance booking collections are witnessing rapid growth, and below are all the details you need about day 4.

Siddharth Anand has mounted the action drama on a huge budget. The star cast includes Bollywood superstars like Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, so the hype should have been sky-high. However, it was an underwhelming beginning, with only 24.60 crores coming in. Republic Day gave the film a much-needed boost, and combined with positive word-of-mouth, it’s a win-win now!

Fighter Box Office Collection

In the first two days, Fighter has accumulated a sum of 65.80 crores at the Indian box office. The film remained better than its opening day on Saturday, and collections in the range of 25-27 crores are estimated.

It is to be noted that the Hrithik Roshan starrer brought 9.35 crores via advance booking on day 3 and missed the 10 crore mark by an inch.

Fighter Advance Booking Day 4

As they say, slow and steady wins the race! Well, that is quite the case for Fighter, which has achieved the 10 crore mark in pre-booking sales on Sunday. As per the box office updates flowing in, the film has added 10.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty on day 4. This is a growth of almost 8 percent. Over 3.30 lakh+ tickets have been sold across the nation.

Spot booking is also a major contributing factor to the box office collection of Fighter. The situation will get better during the afternoon and evening shows, given today is a holiday. And that shall set the pace for a decent total on Sunday.

It is now to be seen whether the film manages to hold its fort during its first week. There is little to no competition at the ticket windows, so ideally, it should at least remain steady.

Fighter Worldwide Box Office Collection

Talking about the global earnings, Fighter entered the 100 crore club with its first two-day total. The Deepika Padukone starrer grossed a total of 100.13 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

