The Housemaid, the Paul Feig-directed psychological thriller, was released in theatres on December 19, 2025, and received mostly positive reviews. The film currently holds a 74% critics’ score and an impressive 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available to stream in the U.S. on a pay-per-view basis across major digital platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV.

At the global box office, The Housemaid has earned $332.6 million so far, ranking as the 20th highest-grossing film of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. However, with its ongoing theatrical run nearing its conclusion, surpassing its next 2025 target, Sinners ($368.8 million) now appears to be out of reach. That said, the film has already overtaken Bridesmaids ($289.1 million) and become the highest-grossing movie of director Paul Feig’s career in worldwide earnings.

In addition to these milestones, The Housemaid has also surpassed the worldwide box office total of the acclaimed psychological horror thriller Black Swan ($330.2 million), the film that earned Natalie Portman her first Academy Award. Now, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-led starrer is inches away from outgrossing an iconic time-travel sequel – Back to the Future Part II, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis and starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn to cross that figure.

The Housemaid vs. Back to the Future Part II – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how The Housemaid compares with the iconic time-travel sequel Back to the Future Part II at the box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.9 million

International: $210.7 million

Worldwide: $332.6 million

Back to the Future Part II – Box Office Summary

North America: $119.4 million

International: $213.5 million

Worldwide: $332.9 million

As the above figures show, The Housemaid is just $0.3 million short of overtaking the worldwide total of the cult sequel, considered by many fans as the finest time-travel movie of all time. With such a small gap remaining, the psychological thriller is expected to cross that milestone in the coming days. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

What’s The Housemaid All About?

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

