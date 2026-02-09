Zootopia 2 has absolutely been crushing it at the box office in China. Despite playing in the theaters for well over two months now, Disney’s billion-dollar animated juggernaut has finished yet another weekend at number 1. Scroll down below to know how much Zootopia 2 earned this weekend.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Collection So Far

As of now, Zootopia 2 has grossed $1.8 billion worldwide since its release on November 26 last year. According to Box Office Mojo, the US has contributed $414.5 million, while overseas contributions stand at a whopping $1.3 billion.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $414.5 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

Zootopia 2 China Box Office Performance

In China, Zootopia 2 has received a far greater response than in the US. Even in a crowded box office market, featuring the likes of Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Housemaid, Iron Lungs, and Marty Supreme, the Disney animated sequel grossed a massive $3.7 million on its 11th 3-day weekend, marking the biggest 11th weekend ever for a Hollywood film in the region. The film marked a small 11.9% drop from last weekend and added $1.4 million on 77,000 screens last Sunday.

Zootopia 2’s total box office haul in China now stands at an impressive $645.7 million, making it the movie’s highest-grossing market worldwide.

Zootopia 2 Poised For A Lucrative Monday Response

The movie’s unprecedented run in China’s box office shows no signs of slowing down. On the upcoming Monday, Zootopia 2 has already generated $100K in pre-sales and is scheduled to play on over 67,000 screens, a 10,000-screen increase from last Monday.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

