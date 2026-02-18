Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar created a mayhem at the box office. Post a super-successful theatrical run, it made its way to the streaming world on January 30, 2026. It slipped to the 5th rank globally in its third week, but is all set to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of all time on Netflix. Scroll below for the OTT verdict.

Dhurandhar OTT Verdict Week 3

According to official data from Tudum by Netflix, Dhurandhar amassed 2.9 million views between February 9 and February 15, 2026. It remains the #1 choice among OTT premieres of 2026. However, Aditya Dhar’s directorial lost its dominance and slipped to the 5th spot among the top 10 non-English films globally.

The total views after three weeks of OTT release surged to a whopping 18.7 million. It has surpassed the viewership of Laapataa Ladies (17.1 million) and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew (17.9 million). That’s not it, there are more reasons to celebrate! Dhurandhar retained its #1 spot in as many as 5 countries in its third week. It has registered a whopping 59.6 million viewing hours so far.

Check out the week-wise viewership, based on the data provided by Tudum by Netflix:

Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1

views | viewing hours | Rank 1 Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1

views | viewing hours | Rank 1 Week 3: 2.9 million views | 9.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Total: 18.7 million views | 59.6 million viewing hours

All set to enter the top 10 most viewed Bollywood films on Netflix!

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal’s spy action thriller is now set to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of all time on Netflix. It is only 100K away from beating Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which has amassed viewership of 18.8 million so far.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of all time on Netflix:

Jawan – 33.7 million Animal – 31.4 million Gangubai Kathiawadi – 31.14 million Laapataa Ladies – 31.1 million Crew – 28.8 million Fighter – 27.8 million Shaitaan – 25.2 million Dunki: 20.4 million Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 19.5 million Raid 2: 18.8 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

