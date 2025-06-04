For years, fans of Pawan Kalyan have been waiting for the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. Unfortunately, it seems they will have to wait a bit longer, at least according to 123 Telugu. However, the delay has not been officially confirmed by the makers, who remain silent and have made no comments on the matter. The last official release date mentioned was June 12, 2025. The newly suggested release dates include June 19, June 27, and July 4.

Financial Struggles of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

As we all know, the film has been in the works for a long time, and as the years dragged on, the production house, which had taken out loans from several financiers to complete the project, is now facing mounting interest payments. As a result, according to Telugu 360, even Pawan Kalyan had to take a pay cut and act as a guarantor for a financier. (Via News 18)

Distribution Struggles of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

According to the same report, distributors are hesitant to purchase the film at the price the makers are demanding. Usually, distributors agree to buy a film with the expectation that even if it flops, future projects from the same production house might help them recover their losses, often with a discounted purchase price. However, in the case of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the production house is not well established and lacks the necessary connections with distributors to strike a large-scale deal. If they fail to reach an agreement, they may have to distribute the film themselves.

Censorship of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The film’s censorship was scheduled to take place yesterday, but it did not happen, according to Telugu Cinema. Reportedly, the makers have not requested a new date for the censorship procedure from the CBFC officials.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Addresses Rashmika Mandanna Romance Rumors, Says “Ask The…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News