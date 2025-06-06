The Malayalam film Karnika has now started streaming online. The movie was released theatrically on 23rd August 2024. It must have an interesting story with an intense screenplay, but it received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. But now, the mystery thriller is getting a chance to reach a wider audience through its digital release.

When & Where To Watch Karnika?

Karnika is currently streaming on the OTT platform Simply South. It became available from June 6, 2025, but the film is not available to watch in India. Only viewers living outside India can access it. The platform shared the update with a poster on social media, writing, “#Karnika, streaming on Simply South from June 6 worldwide, excluding India.”

#Karnika, streaming on Simply South from June 6 worldwide, excluding India. pic.twitter.com/hsDMfeV1d8 — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) June 5, 2025

The film is directed by Arun Venpala, who also composed the music. It is produced by Abhini Sohan. The cast includes Priyanka Nair, Viaan Mangalashery, TG Ravi, Kriss Venugopal, and Aadhav Ramachandran in important roles.

More About Karnika

Karnika follows the story of a writer who is attacked under strange circumstances in a village called Payyavoor. As the police investigate the case, they are led to an old ancestral house called Poovarasi Mana. This was the very house where the writer had uncovered some long-lost secrets.

As the investigation goes deeper, more shocking secrets come to light. The writer’s relationship with that mysterious house is much more complicated than it initially appeared. The film adds a new layer to the mystery with every twist, making it a slow-burn thriller filled with suspense.

Karnika might be worth adding to your watchlist if you enjoy suspense-filled stories and slow-building thrillers — especially if you’re outside India and have access to Simply South.

