Ajith Kumar is one of the well-known actors in the Tamil film industry. Often referred to as “Thala” by his ardent fans, he began his acting career in the late 1990s and quickly rose to fame with his exceptional talent and versatile roles. His roles and performances in the films are always the talk of the town.

Besides work, Ajith’s personal life has equally been the talking point over the years. Throughout the 1990s, the actor entertained the audience with a lot of hit films. At that time, the Thunivu star made headlines for dating a top actress. Interestingly, it isn’t Shalini. Scroll down to know more.

Before meeting and marrying Shalini, Ajith Kumar was involved in a highly publicized relationship with former South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal. Their romance was the talk of the town in the South Indian film industry. The pair first crossed paths while filming their debut movie together, “Kathal Kottai,” and it was during this project that they fell in love. Apparently, Ajith Kumar even wrote heartfelt letters to Heera on the film’s sets. They shared the screen once more in their second and final film together, “Thodarum.”

According to Pinkvilla reports, a well-known Tamil character artist named Bayilvan Ranganathan had the opportunity to read one of the love letters exchanged between the former couple. Allegedly, Heera’s mother opposed their marriage because she didn’t want her daughter’s budding career to be negatively impacted at such a young age. The exact reason for their breakup remains unclear, but there are suggestions that Ajith was disheartened by Heera’s changed behaviour toward him.

Well, Ajith Kumar is now married to actress Shalini and they are proud parents of two kids- Anoshka and Aadvik. They tied the knot in 2000 in a star-studded affair. The two are often considered one of the most beloved and respected couples in the South Indian film industry. Despite their celebrity status, they maintain a relatively low profile and prioritize their family life.

