Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s Valentine’s Day release Chhaava is a riot at the Indian box office. After a fabulous first week, it is set to witness a bump jump on its second Saturday. The advance booking trends are stronger than ever. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 9.

Registers earth-shattering pre-sales on Friday

Chhaava has sold approximately 3.12 lakh tickets via advance booking for day 9. It has witnessed a humongous jump of 151% compared to 1.24 lakh tickets sold on Friday. Around 1.86 lakh ticket sales have been registered at PVR INOX alone, contributing to almost 60% of the admissions alone.

The other top national chains include Cinepolis (53K), Miraj Cinemas (26K), Moviemax (25.1K), Movietime (11.4K) and Rajhans Cinemas (11.2K).

30 crore+ confirmed!

Given the current trends, Vicky Kaushal starrer will set the screen on fire during the afternoon, evening, and night shows. The word-of-mouth is super strong, luring audiences to theatres not only in its leading circuit, Maharashtra, but also in other regions like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, and West Bengal.

As per the early predictions, Chhaava will mint moolah in the range of 32-34 crores on day 9. It will comfortably find its place among the top 10 highest second-Saturday collections in Hindi cinema. Take a look at the complete list below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 46.50 crores Stree 2: 33.80 crores Animal: 35.33 crores Jawan: 32.30 crores Gadar 2: 31.07 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 26.50 crores The Kashmir Files: 24.80 crores Dangal: 23.07 crores Pathaan: 22.50 crores Sanju: 22.20 crores

The epic historical action film could very well beat Jawan and steal its 4th position in the list. It will also throw Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, out of the top 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava North America Box Office: Beats Sankranthiki Vasthunam To Be #1 Indian Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News