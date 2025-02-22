Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja, is a colossal disappointment. Within a couple of weeks, it has almost given up on its theatrical run. Yesterday, on the third Friday, the biggie crashed badly and earned less than 10 lakh. This very much clears that it will stay in theatres for just an ongoing week and won’t add much value to the overall collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of 16 days!

Crashes on day 16

The Kollywood action thriller is on the verge of closing its run, which was reinstated by declining occupancy yesterday. Day 16 began with less than 10% occupancy in morning shows. There was some jump in the afternoon shows, but the evening and night shows showed no upward trend. Overall, it was a poor day at ticket windows.

Regarding collection, Vidaamuyarchi earned only 7 lakh* yesterday, a drop of 87.27% from day 15’s 55 lakh. Including this, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at just 81.07 crore* net. Today and tomorrow, there will be some movement, but it’ll be of no use as the collection will stay in the vicinity of 10-20 lakh each day.

Vidaamuyarchi to wrap up soon!

Given the current pace, Vidaamuyarchi will stay in theatres for this week only. So, it has just 6 days to earn as much as possible, and its lifetime is now heading for a final total of around 82-83 crores. It’s a big blow for Ajith Kumar as the least expectation was to enter the 100 crore club in India.

More about the film

Reportedly, Vidaamuyarchi is the most expensive film of Ajith Kumar (among released films), and it has a budget of 185 crores. It is inspired by Breakdown (1997) and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The project is backed by Lyca Productions.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thandel Box Office Collection Day 15: Drops By 28% On 3rd Friday, To Wrap Up Below 70 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News