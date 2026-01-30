Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle changed the ball game for anime movies this year. It emerged as the all-time highest-grossing anime movie worldwide. The movie has also pushed Japan’s box office to a record high in 2025. It even broke the country’s previous record from 2019. The box office business has earned a significant rise compared to 2024. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collection

According to industry experts’ last update, Infinity Castle’s box office collection in Japan has crossed ¥39.15 billion. It translates to an estimated $270.13 million. Infinity Castle is inches away from surpassing Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s collection in Japanese currency. The worldwide box office collection for the Japanese anime movie is over $791.2 million. It is the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle pushes the Japanese box office past a record-breaking number

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle pushed Japan’s box office collection past the $1.8 billion milestone in 2025. It has set a new benchmark in Japan’s box-office history. Massive hits like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Kohuko broke box-office records, surpassing Japan’s previous record set in 2019. Also, this was a massive 32% increase compared to 2024.

Variety’s report reveals that local release Kohuko collected around $127 million, making it the all-time highest-grossing live-action Japanese film. Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback raked in $95.8 million while Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $67.8 million. Cells at Work collected $41.1 million, followed by Tokyo Mer: Mobile Emergency Room – Nankai Mission, which collected $33.9 million, $33.3 million was contributed by Exit 8, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Art World Tales, which collected $30.0 million. Grande Maison Paris raked in $27.4 million, and Mobile Suit Dundam GQuuuuuuX – Beginning added another $23.5 million.

Foreign movies also performed strongly in Japan, with several earning over a billion yen. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning led all imported releases with about $33.9 million. It was followed closely by Moana 2 at $33.3 million, while Jurassic World: Rebirth placed third with $31.9 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

