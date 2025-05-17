Crunchyroll is spotlighting a forgotten gem from the early 2000s anime era, bringing back D.N. Angel for a new wave of fans to discover or rediscover. (per Screenrant)

While Dragon Ball and the Big 3 dominated the scene and left little room for more nuanced stories, this series carved out its own niche with a blend of magical identity swaps, and slick heists wrapped in a nostalgic aesthetic. Though it’s currently locked behind a Premium membership, it’s well worth diving into.

D.N. Angel: A Teen Caught Between Love and Legacy

The story revolves around Daisuke Niwa, a completely average student, until his awkward attempt to confess to his crush triggers something deeper within him. His failed confession doesn’t just sting him, it sparks a transformation, and with it, Daisuke’s body and mind are suddenly overtaken by Dark, a charismatic phantom thief with a legacy of stealing magical artifacts. Daisuke is now living a double life, awkward teenager by day and legendary thief by night, whether he likes it or not.

The show mixes comedy with occasional bursts of fantasy and action. It moves at a slower pace, taking its time to explore how Daisuke struggles to balance school, friendships, and the demands of his alter ego.

There’s charm in that rhythm, letting the characters develop naturally instead of being driven by constant high-stakes battles. Watching Daisuke wrestle with the responsibilities that come with being Dark creates tension and growth that unfolds episode by episode.

The Dualities and Rivalries That Drive the Story

One of the more compelling parts of the show is the contrast between the characters. Daisuke is shy and uncertain, while Dark is bold, and far more experienced. They clash but also complete each other in strange ways, with Dark often pushing Daisuke out of his comfort zone and forcing him to evolve.

Their dynamic isn’t mirrored exactly but is reflected in the show’s rival pair, Satoshi Hiwatari and Krad. Satoshi is calm and collected, much like Daisuke tries to be, but his connection with Krad adds a darker edge to the story, especially when Krad’s destructive tendencies bring carnage during overlapping heists.

It’s unfortunate that D.N. Angel never received more than one anime season, despite having twenty volumes of manga to draw from. The original series wrapped up in 2021, but interest has been reignited with the sequel manga, DDNAngels, now running in Asuka Magazine since 2024. With Crunchyroll giving it space again, there’s no better moment to revisit a show that slipped under the radar the first time around.

