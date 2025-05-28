The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Adam retaliating against Billy. Meanwhile, Lily demanded answers from Amanda. And lastly, Lauren worried about Michael’s decision-making now that he has decided to quit working for Victor and do his dirty jobs any longer.

There’s plenty to look forward to for avid watchers of the business-based soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama based around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 28, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nikki receiving a special gift from Victor. After all, her birthday is here. The family is throwing a party for her but Victor has his own plans for his beloved wife. What special gift does he have for her prior to the party lined up for her? How will she react to it?

Jai Rodriguez will also be debuting on the soap opera as Pietro, the party planner of the night. He assures Victoria that the event will be quite a huge success and that her mother will be impressed through the night as the birthday woman. Will everything go very smoothly or is trouble brewing?

On the other hand, Kyle and Claire put their plan in motion. The two have been conspiring to pull off the ultimate plot to impress Victor into accepting their relationship. It’s very impossible if you look at the hatred Victor has for the Abbott men and his quite constant need for revenge against them.

Regardless, the lovebirds are trying their best and giving it their all. There’s also Audra who Claire and Kyle have to beware of. Since she is the one Victor has planted to separate them. Who will come out on top and whose plan will eventually fail? Audra also has Vibrante on the line if she does.

And lastly, Traci returns home. The whole Martin and Alan drama was way too much for Traci and she left a while ago to take a break. She actually thought Martin was Alan and began falling for him, planning her future with him. When the truth came out, she was hurt and needed some time off.

Now that she is back, Diane is nervous but excited to show her the new remodel of the Abbott mansion. Traci is left speechless, but is it the good kind of speechless or the bad? Since Billy did not approve of the redesign, getting Traci’s thumbs up would mean a lot to Diane at this point of time.

