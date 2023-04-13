The Harry Potter film franchise is one of the biggest franchises ever. Written by J. K. Rowling, the film starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Ron Weasley in pivotal roles. Now, those of you who have seen the film would very well know Hermione Granger’s intro scene from part one, and the scene enjoys a huge fan following among the fans. There’s a new video going viral where fans have recreated the scene, and the girl playing the character of Emma nails it how. Scroll below to watch the video.

Earlier today, HBO Max announced the adaptation of the series with an entirely new cast, and the news is going viral among fans worldwide. “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” as reported by Variety.

Amid the same, Memezar has shared a video of a group of friends portraying the scene of Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger’s entry from Harry Potter part one, and it’s too good to miss out on. Take a look at it below:

Whoa, Emma Watson really was in the room, it feels like. Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “😂😂😂 now this is quality content on social media 👏👏”

Another user commented, “Leaked footage of the new Harry Potter HBO.” A third user commented, “Omg I’m screaming cuz this is soooo accurate”

What are your thoughts on a group of friends recreating Emma Watson’s scene from the Harry Potter franchise? Tell us in the space below.

