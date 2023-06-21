Robert Downey Jr is one of the most revered actors in Hollywood at this point. The actor who has seen a career spanning decades has also seen the highs and the lows of it. If that wasn’t enough, he is also a man who has touched the rock bottom in his personal life only to bounce back even stronger and finally become the Iron Man in the MCU and never look back at the traumatic times. The actor has now detailed his time in the prison when he had spend a year in a place he calls the worst one he has ever been to.

For the unversed, in 1999, RDJ was sentenced three years in the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison for the 1996 case, according to which he was found with cocaine in possession. The actor who was imprisoned in 1999 was released in 2000 on the condition of posting bail.

But now if Robert Downey Jr’s words are anything to go by, he has seen hell in that one year and one cannot even imagine an actor of this stature has gone through hardships that also include being mocked for getting into shower with underwear on backwards. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a The Hollywood Reporter report, talking to Daxx Shepard, on his Armchair Expert Podcast, Robert Downey Jr spoke about many instances from his personal life. Shedding light on his own denial of his substance abuse row, he recalled that an angry judge over sentenced him. Talking about the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, he said, “arguably the most dangerous place I’ve ever been in my life” because, he says, inmates from various security levels are put together.

“You could just feel the evil in the air, and that was no trouble at all because it was kind of like just being in a really bad neighborhood. There was no opportunity there. There was only threats,” the Iron Man fame said. He revealed how a point he was spun out and elicited “chuckles and jeers” only because he chose to enter the show with underwear on and stood backwards. He was then transferred to California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, where it took him two weeks to make peace with his situation.

Robert Downey Jr added, “We are programmed to, within a short amount of time, be able to adjust to things that are seemingly impossible. And for me, there’s worse things that could have happened than being sent to an institution, for sure. However, we can only go by what we know, and I would imagine, if I had to guess, that was the worst thing that happened to me.”

He concluded it by talking about how the survival inside the prison works, and the closest thing he can compare the experience is “being sent to a distant planet where there is no way home until the planets align.”

