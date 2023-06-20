It seems the fan-favourite Justin Hammer will be returning to our screens in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Armor Wars’.

Marvel insider Alex P. from Cosmic Circus confirmed on Twitter that Sam Rockwell would be reprising his role as Justin Hammer, who was one of the only well-liked aspects of Iron Man 2.

Fans have been hoping for the return of Justin Hammer since he first appeared in the MCU, and since Armor Wars was announced fans were hoping it would bring the character back.

It seems at long last that fans will finally be getting their wishes, as other insiders corroborate the scoop.

No official word has been given on this yet from either Rockwell or Marvel, but with how popular a move this would be, it’s hard to imagine Marvel passing up on such an opportunity.

Fans are hoping to see more of Hammer’s iconic dance moves.

