Keanu Reeves has made his name as one of the finest action heroes in the showbiz industry. As the actor has been a part of many big entertainment franchises, he has been rumoured to join the MCU many times. After being associated with the rumour of joining the franchise, there was a time when the actor was in the talks to make his MCU debut in The Eternals.

There have been many reports about the actor joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but none of them really made him join the franchise. While there have been many reasons which came down the way, the actor himself once wished to play Wolverine. However, that could not be true, he was eyed for the Chloe Zhao-directed MCU movie.

Keanu Reeves was offered to join the MCU many times. While the superhero fandom has always desired him to take on the role of Ghost Rider, we never know when the actor will join the franchise. However, MCU Cosmic reported that the John Wick star was in the early stages of talks with Marvel Studios for a part in The Eternals. While it was not clear which role the actor was offered, many assumed that Druig would suit the actor best and join Angelina Jolie, who played Thena.

Even in the past, some of the other projects rejected by Keanu Reeves are Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the actor could not join The Eternals movie, Bary Keoghan went on to be cast in the role. Even the actor himself admitted if any other had been cast instead of him, he would have loved to have seen Keanu Reeves as Druig. “I would have liked to see what he would have done with the character in fairness,” said the Eternals actor, reflecting upon the John Wick star taking the role.

Eternals featured Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, and many other actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it would have been amazing if the John Wick actor had joined the franchise. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

