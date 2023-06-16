Chris Hemsworth started “asking bigger questions” after suffering a health scare in 2022.

The 39-year-old actor previously took a step back from his career after discovering that his risk of developing Alzheimer’s is eight to ten times higher than the average person, and Chris admits that it led him to look at life through a different lens.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It kind of slams you into the moment. You start asking bigger questions, and you think, ‘I need to slow down and just experience this moment now and not have the years race by.’ It was a positive in that sense, but it got a little overdramatised, like I was potentially retiring because of this thing. Which just isn’t the case.”

Chris Hemsworth has relished spending time with his family over recent months. However, the Hollywood star remains enthusiastic about his work.

Chris – who has nine-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, and India, 11, with his wife Elsa Pataky – said: “It’s all about balance.

“I realized how restorative and replenishing that time can be, but I also realized how much I need an outlet, too. I need to be building something, creating something.

“As fun as sitting around on the beach all day sounds initially, it very quickly becomes … I don’t want to say mundane, but too familiar. For me, I like the spontaneity. I like the unexpected. I like being challenged.”

Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted to being unsettled by his health scare.

He told Vanity Fair: “Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it.

“We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

