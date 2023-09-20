One of the well-known actresses in Hollywood, Amber Heard, has found her way back to the media reports once again. She has been leading the headlines ever since Elon Musk leaked a picture of hers on Twitter (now X). Now, the billionaire’s biographer has shared a little insight about their relationship, and well, it’s quite shocking as it is. Scroll ahead to read on.

Elon and Amber have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017 after bonding at 2016’s Met Gala. However, during her trial with Johnny Depp, Heard declared she was in love with Musk and was disturbed by her messy marriage.

Now, in a recent conversation ‘On With Kara Swisher’ podcast, Elon Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson talked about how his relationship with Amber Heard has hurt him the most. In the latest episode, Walter said, “The storm and turmoil that both sides tell me about, this is not a matter of dispute, that was part of the attraction.” For the unversed, Issacson has spent two years with Musk for his biography.

The billionaire’s biographer further added, “Part of the theme of this life is this person is attracted to drama and storm. When things are calm, he surges, he buys Twitter or whatever. So this is true of the relationship with Amber. Nothing hurt him more than that relationship.”

A few days back, Elon Musk had leaked a rather intimate picture of Amber Heard on his Twitter handle. Revealing that the Aquaman actress used to roleplay by wearing a video game character’s outfit, Mercy, from the game ‘Overwatch’. Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

Amber Heard looked extremely s*xy in that cosplay outfit, and the actress ate and left no crumbs. Well, what are your thoughts on knowing that Elon’s relationship with Amber has hurt him the most?

