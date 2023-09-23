Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce battle has taken an ugly turn as the former couple have begun fighting for their two kids. The two have even taken their fight to the court as the actress sued her estranged husband for confiscating their daughters passport and not letting her take them back to their home in England. But, before all this happened, they went out with their two daughters in New York City.

After meeting for the first time in 2016, Joe and Sophie soon began dating. They tied the knot in two private ceremonies in 2019 and later welcomed their two daughters, D and Willa.

After rumours of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began making rounds on the internet, the two confirmed them by releasing a joint statement on social media. While Sophie was shooting her upcoing show Joan in Europe, earier this week she returned to New York and was often spotted on the streets. Now, as per a report and some photos obtained by TMZ, the estranged couple was spotted together earlier this week.

As per the pictures, the Jonas Brothers’ member and the Game Of Thrones actress stepped out with their two daughters, D and Willa, to grab a meal. They reportedly enjoyed dinner at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in NYC. A witness even confirmed that there was no sign of drama between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

This was a few days before Sophie Turner filed documents on Thursday and revealed how the breakdown of their marriage took place. She revealed it happened “very suddenly” after she and Joe Jonas had an argument on August 15. The Dark Phoenix actress was not even aware of her then-husband filing for divorce and learned about it through media.

Turner has also filed a petition claiming that Joe Jonas is not providing her with their daughters’ passport to move to England, a plan which was in place for a long time. In return, Joe Jonas’ team has mentioned that they are following the orders of the Florida court’s judge as their daughters cannot be relocated. The couple is also ordered to take parenting classes amid the battle.

