Marvel’s Phase 5 has received mixed reviews, particularly in terms of box office success. Beginning with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, this phase has seen several financial setbacks. It contains films like The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Deadpool & Wolverine, and other Disney+ shows. Despite their lesser profits, these films and series are laying the groundwork for major events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

There is still Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts to come, so it will be interesting to watch how these films build on the storylines that have already been presented. Despite not being as successful as previous phases, Phase 5 is nonetheless significantly influencing the direction of the MCU.

1. The X-Men’s Addition to the MCU

The long-awaited return of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is officially a reality. This began in The Marvels, with Kelsey Grammer’s stunning reappearance as Beast. Beast emerged in a parallel dimension and met Monica Rambeau after the credits had rolled. This brief moment was the first indication that the X-Men were joining the MCU.

The relationship was established in Deadpool & Wolverine. This film properly incorporates the X-Men into the MCU by utilizing intricate temporal alterations and the TVA’s Void. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to include the X-Men since Disney bought the live-action rights in 2019.

The stated slate does not contain any new MCU projects that heavily include the X-Men, although it does include the animated series X-Men ’97. The universe in which this series takes place is unique from the MCU. Despite this, the X-Men are set to play critical roles in subsequent Phase 6 crossover events.

2. Cassie Lang Officially Becomes Stinger

Cassie Lang’s transformation into a superhero is a significant step in the MCU. Thanos’ snap led Scott Lang’s daughter to develop in Phase 5. She appears as a costumed hero in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cassie foreshadows a heroic future through the use of cutting-edge Pym particle technology.

Although Cassie does not have a superhero name in the film, her competence with Pym particles suggests she will be important to the MCU. In the comics, Cassie is known initially as Stature before becoming Stinger. Given her past and the tools she has, Cassie will most likely play an essential part in the MCU’s roster of heroes.

3. The Return of the Netflix Defenders

One notable development is the return of the Netflix Defenders. In the television series Echo, Kingpin’s vision quest includes flashbacks to his past. These recollections match the Daredevil episodes on Netflix. This association confirms the Netflix series’ formal inclusion in the MCU continuity.

This shift impacts other Netflix characters, even though Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Punisher, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and others are now considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given their potential importance, these characters may reemerge in forthcoming Marvel films, resulting in brand-new Netflix Defenders stories.

4. Loki Becomes the God of Stories

Loki Season 2 is one of Phase 5’s most prominent additions. The series finale contains a huge reveal as Loki changes into the “God of Stories.” In this last episode, Loki takes on the task of multiverse upkeep, becoming the living Temporal Loom. He is isolated as the new guardian of the multiverse due to this role, which requires him to oversee the development of timelines.

This momentous change signifies a compelling conclusion to Loki’s voyage. It offers a suitable denouement to his story. Even though Tom Hiddleston’s run as Loki may appear to be ending, Marvel Studios has demonstrated that they can bring back characters who were previously believed to be finished. Thus, it’s possible that Loki will still appear in MCU stories down the road.

5. The Introduction of Super-Skrull

The Skrulls are introduced in a fresh and fascinating way in Secret Invasion. A species of shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls were first seen in Captain Marvel and are on the run from the Kree Empire. In Secret Invasion, it is discovered that Skrulls have not only gotten within Earth’s governments but have also created technologies to further their capacity for shape-shifting.

The series adds characters such as G’iah and Gravik, who are “Super-Skrulls.” These Super-Skrulls can replicate the abilities of several Marvel heroes. They are not, however, the same as the comic-book character Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull. Kl’rt is well-known for imitating the abilities of the Fantastic Four.

The advent of these power-copying Skrulls might pave the way for Kl’rt’s inclusion in future projects like Fantastic Four: First Steps or other Fantastic Four films.

