Hollywood celebrities love India, especially the flavourful food we create. In the past year, we’ve seen celebrities like Ed Westwick, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, amongst others, embrace our culture and rave about it. But do you remember when Selena Gomez made Indian food and chai, breaking the internet? Scroll below for all the details.

Selena’s love for Indian culture goes way back. Remember when she wore an orange saree in 2014 during her Nepal visit as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador? She posted a picture of herself in the desi avatar, and Indian fans bombarded the comments section within seconds. The post has 1 million likes and over 35K comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, Selena Gomez made tea during the third episode of Selena + Chef Season 3. The video left fans in splits as the Only Murders In The Building actress struggled to pronounce cardamom. She could be seen preparing masala chai under the guidance of celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi.

The video tickled our funny bones as Selena Gomez said she had no idea what a strainer is. “I’ve never in my life seen that,” she said in the conversation with Padma Lakshmi. She then goes onto use a huge strainer to pour her tea in a cup and adds, “Just be careful that we don’t burn me.”

Selena Gomez then tastes the tea and pops her eyes out with excitement as she loves the taste of it. Just not that she also made Indian food consisting of prawns gravy and rice.

Padma Lakshmi, during the episode, taught Selena and her friends to eat with their hands, like we do in India. “Oh my gosh, there’s so much flavour,” praised the beauty.

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the professional front, Selena Gomez is all set to release a new album and treated fans with the new season of Only Murders In The Building.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood trivias!

Must Read: Heart Of Stone Movie Review: Is This The Saturation Of ‘Let’s Save The World’ Genre? Ft. An Adorable Villain Alia Bhatt, Charming Gal Gadot & Well, Jamie Dornan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News