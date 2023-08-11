Gal Gadot is one of Hollywood’s most powerful and versatile actresses. She has shown her action skills in movies like Wonder Woman, Justice League, Fast & Furious franchise, and now she is seen in Heart of Stone. For the unversed, the actress will be next seen in Snow White as the evil mother’s character.

Well, that all being said, Gal is now promoting her web film Heart of Stone, and when asked about what is that according to her, one bonkers car stunt performed in Fast & Furious films, the actress slamming Vin Diesel’s movie hilariously answered the question. Scroll ahead to read more.

In an interview with First We Feist, when Gal Gadot was asked about the Fast & Furious movie’s car stunts, the actress responded, “When we were filming in one of the canary islands and they shut the roads there and they literally set a huge truck and a huge bunch of very expensive cars on fire during the day. It was just like you do with a matchbox.” She later added, “Fast and Furious, every set piece that they have with the cars, trains, rockets, airplanes, all these different vehicles, are insane. It’s crazy.”

Talking about how insane the Fast & Furious crew could go to perform those stunts, Gal Gadot mentioned that she wanted to portray something different in Heart of Stone than her other previous projects, including Wonder Woman.

Gal shared, “I didn’t want this to be another Wonder Woman film, so the whole idea was to create a film that would be grounded and the action would be raw and dynamic. When she gets the hit, you feel it with her.”

Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt is going to stream on Netflix from August 11, 2023. Are you excited?

