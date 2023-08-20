Kanye West had online feud not only with Pete Davidson but also Billie Eilish. You read that right. The rapper was furious at Eilish as he claimed the singer dissed Travis Scott for the Astroworld tragedy during one of her shows. Ye even demanded a serious apology from the Bad Guy singer and made many headlines. Scroll down to read the scoop.

In 2021, a fatal crowd crush occurred during the first show of Travis Scott’s music event, Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. The tragedy took away the lives of a total of 10 people and left many hospitalised.

Following the tragedy, the American rapper was blamed for not pausing his performance and asking people not to rush to the stage. Even his public apology was highly condemned across social media. Travis Scott and others involved in hosting the Astroworld Festival faced many lawsuits. A few months after the tragedy, a female fan felt uneasy at Billie Eilish’s show.

As the Happier Than Ever crooner spotted the concert-goer, she immediately stopped her song and made sure the girl was safe and had an inhaler. She said, “Give her some time. Don’t crowd. Relax, relax, it’s OK.” She further added, “We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK before I keep going.” Well, this was not the first time that Billie Eilish halted her show after noticing some problem in the audience.

Kanye West reacted to the incident and asked Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott via Instagram. He even mentioned that he would not perform at Coachella if she did not do so. He wrote, “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES. NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM,” he captioned the post.

Billie Eilish immediately reacted to it in the comments and mentioned that she did not intend to take a jibe at Travis. The Grammy-winning singer wrote, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Fans sided with Billie Eilish and slammed Kanye West for targeting her. One wrote, “Travis Scott is 30. Kanye West is 44. Billie Eilish is f—in 20. Why are two grown men acting like toddlers in a mental asylum beefing with a girl half their age over nothing?” while another called it, “Truly pathetic.”

A third one tweeted, “Just further proves KANYE is the problem, not the women’s image he’s trying to damage.”

