Nicolas Cage is one of the superstars of Hollywood. He has appeared in various film genres thereby increasing his popularity and gained him a cult following. He is well known for appearing in films like City of Angels (1998), National Treasure (2004), Lord of War (2005) Ghost Rider (2007) and many more.

Advertisement

Cage has gained an image of the bad boy on the screen and off-screen he has managed to accumulate a bad-boy collection of beautiful, rare, classic cars. Interestingly, the 57-year-old actor seems to have a liking for Italian makers. So let’s take a look at some famous cars that filled a space in his collection.

Rolls-Royce Phantom II Coupe (1935)

Advertisement

Nicolas Cage‘s Rolls-Royce is a thing of extremely rare beauty. The British luxury car comes with handsome bespoke coachwork and is powered by a near-silent 7.7-litre six-cylinder engine. In the boot of the car, a Louis Vuitton trunk filled with its original 1930s picnic wares is included.

Bugatti Type 57C Atalante (1938)

Another vintage car in Cage‘s collection. The two-seater supercharged 57C Atalante is one of the most elegantly jaw-dropping cars, which was originally ordered by the fifth Marquess of Cholmondeley, the lord great chamberlain of England. The car was in the garage of his Houghton Hall estate before finding its way over to the US in the 1950s.

Jaguar D-Type (1955)

Nicolas Cage is one of the rare actors who has a penchant for classic vintage cars. Jaguar D-Type was incredibly aerodynamic and boasted an innovative aluminium-alloy monocoque. However, much to the disappointment, the car was sold to pay off the actor’s debts a decade ago.

Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster

It was Porsche’s first production car, which was quite popular in the Europe and US due to its cute shape and nimble handling. Nicolas Cage once owned this beauty when he lived at his Malibu home. However, he had sold this car as well to pay off his debt to IRS.

Ferrari 250 GT Series 1 Cabriolet (1958)

Ferrari 250 GT Series 1 Cabriolet is one of the most refined-looking Ferraris, which has smooth unobstructed lines and graceful Pininfarina design details. Only forty of these cars were produced between 1956 and 1959, making it more exclusive – and expensive at the time. Nicolas Cage owns this rare beauty.

Must Read: From Beyonce, Kylie Jenner To Lady Gaga – An Indian-Based Handcrafted Jewellery Brand ‘Misho Designs’ Is Helping The West Shine Brighter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube