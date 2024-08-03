Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, once went almost naked in her sheer bodysuit while out on a date with her husband. They were reportedly out for a shopping trip, and Bianca’s outfit once again shocked everyone. The netizens are disgusted by her outfit and call out the Yeezy architect for the unnecessary skin show. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A few days back, Bianca put on similar provocative attire. She ditched her bra and sported a n*de sheer top for the outing. People also highly criticized her compressed top paired with short shorts during the movie outing with North West and Ye. They were taking North to see Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie is R-rated, meaning people under legal age should not be seeing it. However, that did not stop Ye and Censori from taking North to watch the Marvel movie.

Bianca Censori was recently out in California’s Beverly Hills for a solo shopping trip. Later, she wore a similar outfit while out with Kanye West. Bianca wore a sheer bodysuit with a square neck and similar n*de tights. The Yeezy architect ditched her bra for the outfit, making things extra provocative.

Bianca Censori paired the outrageous attire with black heels and kept her hair tied. Meanwhile, her husband, Kanye West, sported his trademark black ensemble, comprising a black leather jacket with a hood and matching trousers. They were photographed walking in an establishment, holding each other’s hands.

Netizens abhorred the way Bianca Censori dressed and blasted her and Kanye West for it. An account called Juju posted pictures on the social media platform X. One user wrote, “Why does she have to go around like this?”

Another asked, “I wonder what the idea or plan is behind forcing your wife to go out nakked 99% of the time?”

Followed by one stating, “There’s no way he’s okay with this.”

“There really is something disturbingly unsexy about this woman,” wrote one user.

One person questioned, “Why do people think this is ok?”

Another quipped, “Ain’t no way Kanye loves this girl lmao.”

One user pointed out, “Bro she literally naked.”

A person noted, “I still dont know the idea behind her outfits.”

And, “What’s the point of her wearing clothes if she’s going to wear that.”

Check out the viral pictures here.

And for more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salma Hayek Raises The Mercury Levels In Green Wrap-Around Bikini & Sunkissed Look, Bowled Over By Her Beauty Fans Say “You Simply Do Not Age”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News