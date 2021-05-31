Reportedly, Ajay Devgn is one of those actors who smoke & the list includes some A-list Bollywood names like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor to name a few. Back when the Tanhaji actor was shooting for Golmaal 3 in Goa, he was fined ₹100 for smoking publicly. Read to know more details below.

The incident took place back in 2010 and this wasn’t the first time Devgn was fined.

Ajay Devgn was smoking at a public place while shooting for Golmaal 3 in Goa and was fined ₹100 for the same. The Police in a statement said, “A fine notice will be issued to the actor today following a complaint filed by the Director of Health Services.”

NGO National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE) brought the violation in the notice, which then led to the Directorate of Health Services filing the complaint.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deu Benaulikar revealed back then that the police acted after verifying the news and a picture with a local newspaper.

The NOTE general secretary Shekhar Salkar expressed his joy over the news and action taken by the police said, “Although the fine is small, the actor will realise that he should not violate the Act.”

He continued and said, “He (Ajay) is a habitual offender and the Act needs to be stringent towards stringent offenders”.

Back in January of the same year, Ajay Devgn was fined for smoking publicly in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Omkara actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia in pivotal roles.

Besides these, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan and Mayday.

