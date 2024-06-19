Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director behind Panchayat’s smash-hit web series, has penned a heartfelt message on social media thanking Arunabh Kumar, co-founder of The Viral Fever (TVF). Mishra praised Kumar for his unwavering belief in the show’s potential and for providing crucial creative support throughout its production.

Panchayat, lauded for its genuine portrayal of rural life and witty humour, has captivated audiences since its debut on Amazon Prime Video. Mishra, in his social media post, specifically credited Kumar for believing in his vision and offering invaluable guidance during the show’s creation.

“Thank you [Arunabh Kumar] Sir for believing in me and my stories,” Mishra wrote. “I couldn’t have made them without your creative support. Thank you Sir for everything and thank you for being my guiding light.”

Kumar, renowned for his groundbreaking approach to content creation, remains a driving force behind TVF’s dominance in the digital entertainment sphere. His collaborations with TVF’s creative team have consistently resulted in captivating narratives that resonate with many viewers.

Mishra’s acknowledgement of Kumar’s role further highlights the collaborative spirit and creative synergy that fuels TVF’s success in producing compelling digital content.

Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Biswapati Sarkar, has been praised for its heartwarming blend of humor and relatable small-town experiences. The series boasts critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, solidifying its place in the digital entertainment landscape.

