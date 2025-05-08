Sinners keeps dominating the theatres with its original horror content. It has earned one of the biggest numbers on its third Tuesday, Discount Day. The film has outpaced Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker’s third Tuesday gross. It is moving closer to the $200 million milestone domestically in less than a month. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has earned one of the biggest third Tuesdays ever for R-rated movies and registered one of the biggest third Tuesdays for April releases, outpacing A Minecraft Movie. It is suffering only due to the loss of IMAX screens. The horror movie lost the IMAX screens to the MCU movie Thunderbolts*. Made against a production budget of $90 million, the film has raked in 2.7 times the making cost and is one of the highest-grossing films of this year.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest box office report on X [formerly Twitter], Ryan Coogler’s Sinners collected a strong $4.1 million at the box office in North America on its third Tuesday. The film experienced a drop of –40.6% only from last Tuesday. It registered the third biggest third Tuesday for R-rated movies, beating Joker’s $3.8 million. It is only under Oppenheimer’s $4.4 million and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $7.2 million.

Sinners has also scored the 4th biggest third Tuesday for April releases, outgrossing A Minecraft Movie‘s $3.5 million. The original horror has hit the $186.9 million cume in the United States. It is less than $3 million away from A Quiet Place’s $188 million US haul to become the 6th highest-grossing horror movie of all time in North America. The film will hit the $200 million milestone this weekend.

It is expected to earn between $250 million and $280 million in North America. Internationally, the film has hit the $57.5 million cume, bringing the worldwide total to $244.6 million – $250 million is locked this weekend.

Ryan Coogler helmed Sinners was released in the theaters on April 18.

