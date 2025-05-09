A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black in the lead roles, has been in theatres for over a month. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the biggie has managed to emerge as a winner at the North American box office and continues to mint moolah. In recent development, it has finally crossed the much-awaited milestone of $400 million, becoming the 52nd film in history to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Maintains a good hold

The American fantasy adventure comedy film was released on April 4, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but received strong support from the ticket-buying audience. As a result, it’s been over a month, and the film is still running successfully. Yesterday, on the fifth Wednesday, it displayed a good hold, dropping less than 40% from the last Wednesday.

As per Box Office Mojo, A Minecraft Movie earned $618,233 or $618K on its fifth Wednesday. If a comparison is made with the fourth Wednesday’s $1,020,112 or $1.02 million, the film witnessed a drop of just 39.39%. With this, the film also scored the fifth biggest fifth Wednesday among April releases.

A Minecraft Movie is the only $400 million grosser of 2025!

Overall, A Minecraft Movie has amassed $400.45 million at the North American box office in 34 days, thus becoming the first film to achieve this feat in 2025. This is a big achievement for the film, speaking volumes about its success.

With Thursday’s collection, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer will surpass Frozen’s $400.95 million to become the 51st highest-grossing film at the North American box office. Before ending the run, it has a chance of crossing the $450 million milestone.

Heading towards a major milestone globally!

Already a winner, A Minecraft Movie is chasing one important milestone at the worldwide box office. Combining a solid $476.40 million from the overseas market with the domestic sum, the film’s worldwide box office stands at a huge $876.85 million, and in the next few days, it will hit the $900 million milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Becomes Ajay Devgn’s 4th Highest-Grosser Post-COVID By Beating Bholaa’s 90 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News