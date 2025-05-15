Final Destination Bloodlines has been released in the US box office today (May 15) with much fanfare. Expectations are palpable as the movie marks the 6th installment of the iconic gore franchise. Now, according to the early trends, the film promises to emerge as one of the most successful movies of the franchise at the box office.

The sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise has been released over a decade after the 5th movie. According toCBR, a report in Deadline states that the Final Destination Bloodlines is predicted to have a stellar opening. The report predicts a three-day opening between $35 million and $40 million.

The report further added that according to The Movie Database, the budget for Final Destination Bloodlines might be around $40 million. This only signifies that an opening between $35 million and $40 million will be a great start for the film and pave the way for it to become a commercial success. The sixth installment of the franchise would need to earn at least $80 million to enter the profit making zone.

This will not be a mammoth challenge for Final Destination Bloodlines, as the film might at least mint $70 million worldwide according to the global reports. These opening collections might also set a new milestone for the movie when it comes to the entire franchise. By the looks of it, the movie might break the record of the 4th installment of the franchise. But it might face a tough competition after the arrival of the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning.

For the unversed, the fourth installment of the franchise, Final Destination 4 opened with a three-day opening of $27.4 million when it came to the domestic box office. The report stated that the collective worldwide collection of the movie over the span of the last 5 films has been around $666.7 million. The joint budget for the last five Final Destination films was reportedly around $154 million. However, it can be safely predicted that Final Destination Bloodlines might have a record-breaking opening. The movie has been helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones and Richard Harmon in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

