Good content, along with stellar performances, is the key to success! It has been proven once again as Sinners continues to earn winning numbers at the box office. The film collected strong numbers on its fourth Monday. It has once again outpaced Joker but did not beat Oppenheimer this time. The film has also outgrossed A Minecraft Movie’s fourth Monday collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is running in the cinemas along with big-budget family movies, but this R-rated movie is dominating, remaining only below the MCU’s Thunderbolts*. The movie is one of the highest-grossing horror movies and is now set to surpass The Exorcist’s US haul. The 1973 supernatural horror movie was directed by William Friedkin and featured Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair. It follows the demonic possession of a young girl and the attempt to rescue her through an exorcism by two Catholic priests.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Ryan Coogler’s movie Sinners collected a strong $2.4 million on its fourth Monday, just a drop of -23.2% from last Monday after gaining 155 screens last Friday in North America. The movie registered the third biggest fourth Monday for R-rated films ever, beating Joker’s $1.8 million. It remained below Oppenheimer’s $2.6 million and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $3.1 million.

The original horror movie collected 3rd third-biggest fourth Monday for April releases, beating The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $2.2 million, The Jungle Book’s $1.5 million, and A Minecraft Movie’s $1 million. It is behind Avengers: Endgame‘s $3.2 million and Infinity War’s $2.7 million. Sinners has hit the $217.8 million cume in the United States. It will soon surpass The Exorcist’s $233 million US run as the 4th highest-grossing horror of all time domestically. It is expected to earn between $250 million and $280 million domestically.

Sinners was released in theatres on April 18 and collected $69.3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide cume to $287.1 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mission Impossible 8 Worldwide Box Office: With $400 Million Budget, Tom Cruise’s Film Could Create History If It Achieves Breakeven Target – Decoding Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News