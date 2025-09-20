The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Lauren pulling out all the stops to impress Christine during the wedding dress shopping. Billy suffered a setback when things didn’t go as he hoped. And then lastly, Cane hosted a meeting of the minds for ideas and thoughts.

From broken alliances and late realizations to plotting and new invitations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Billy making a shocking threat. Is this about Cane pulling out at the last moment, claiming Billy was too obsessive and unreliable? On the other hand, Cane reconnects with Traci. How will this chat go? And then there is Tessa, who opens up to Daniel once again.

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

When Sally and Audra plot their next move, will they be able to execute the plan well? Claire receives an intriguing invitation. Is this from Holden? And will she accept it amidst friction in her romance with Kyle? And then there is Victoria, who gives Kyle unsolicited advice. Will he accept it or ignore it?

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Jack and Diane rein in Billy. But for how long? With how stubborn and self-destructive Billy can be, he isn’t someone who can stay away from drama for too long. Lauren stands her ground with Michael. Is she refusing to let him get back to working with Victor? Lastly, Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons.

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Victor makes Cane an offer that is hard to refuse. Will he accept it, or is there something else on his mind? Jack has a trick up his sleeve, but will it be successful? Billy forces Sally to make a tough decision. Is this about their relationship or their professional life with Abbott Communications?

Friday, September 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor considering calling a truce with Jack. Will they put aside their enmity to go against Cane together? When Cane ends an alliance, is it with Phyllis? And then lastly, Nikki receives surprising news. What could it be about? Stay tuned for more.

