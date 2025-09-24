Netflix has no shortage of gripping shows, but one crime-mystery drama has earned a special place in Stephen King’s list of recommendations. The four-season anthology The Sinner, which ran in the USA between 2017 and 2021 before arriving on Netflix shortly after each season’s release, has been described by the master of horror as unbeatable entertainment.

According to Flixpatrol, viewers logged around 50 million hours watching it between January 2023 and June 2025. Each season revolves around Detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, who investigates mysterious crimes and digs into what drives ordinary people to commit shocking acts.

Hey, UK! Two quick things: 1. Sorry about our president and 2. @TheSinnerUSA is now available on Netflix! #TheSinner pic.twitter.com/C3ZostJs6r — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) November 15, 2017

What Is Netflix’s The Sinner About?

The first season follows young mom Cora Tannetti, played by Jessica Biel, who stabs a man to death on a beach without remembering why. Ambrose digs into her past, trauma, and suppressed memories to find the motive. The second season pulls Ambrose back to his hometown after a boy confesses something shocking, while seasons three and four follow new crimes and mysteries.

Stephen King Heaped Praise On The Sinner

The series, The Sinner, earned praise from Stephen King as ‘unbeatable entertainment’. On X, formerly Twitter, he recommended it along with MR. MERCEDES, calling both shows three seasons of unbeatable content.

“THE SINNER on Netflix and/or Apple+. MR. MERCEDES on Peacock. Three seasons of each show. Unbeatable entertainment,” he wrote.

THE SINNER on Netflix and/or Apple+.

MR. MERCEDES on Peacock.

Three seasons of each show. Unbeatable entertainment. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 1, 2021

Rotten Tomatoes Scores & Critical Acclaim

Despite ending years ago, the show remains a hot topic online. Critics rated the series 92 per cent overall, with season two reaching 97 per cent, season one at 91, season three at 92, and season four at 88 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reddit discussions show that fans remember the twists the most. On R/Netflix, users voted season one as the standout, praising the storytelling and tension. Some felt the later seasons slowed down, but the Rotten Tomatoes scores tell a different story.

One person asked, “Which Netflix movie or show had the best twist? Netflix has so many movies and shows that pull off twists you don’t see coming. I’d love to hear which one surprised you the most and stuck with you.” The top answer, by far, was The Sinner.

Viewers, on the other hand, praise the show as well. One tweeted, “If you’re looking for something good to watch, The Sinner is excellent on @netflix.” Another added, “The Sinner season 2 was such a phenomenal show on Netflix. I’m just staring at my screen now because I know nothing that good will ever be made again.”

If you’re looking for something good to watch, The Sinner is excellent on @netflix pic.twitter.com/8M7WvnMEgp — Jerseygirl #FBR 🟧 (@gggirl924) March 12, 2025

The Sinner season 2 was such a phenomenal show on Netflix. I'm just staring at my screen now because I know nothing that good will ever be made again. — Amanda S. (@Basedtexans) September 21, 2025

A third said, “The sinner on netflix is reallllly good btw,” while someone else penned, “I’ve been watching The Sinner on netflix (detective show that’s really more of a psychological/character drama) recently and it’s so good omg 😫 maaan mysteries will always get me.”

the sinner on netflix is reallllly good btw — seagullart 🔞 (@seagullart2) June 24, 2025

i’ve been watching The Sinner on netflix (detective show that’s really more of a psychological/character drama) recently and it’s so good omg 😫 maaan mysteries will always get me — vash🍒 (@avenchurin_twt) June 4, 2025

All four seasons of The Sinner are currently streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Netflix Just Dropped A 10/10 Political Thriller Fans Are Bingeing In A Single Sitting – You Won’t Believe The Twists

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News