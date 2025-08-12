Gerard Butler has reached a new career milestone with the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which has become his highest-earning film. Butler, known for titles ranging from The Phantom of the Opera to the action-packed Has Fallen series, has been part of many global hits, but this latest fantasy adventure has set a new record for him.

The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, brings back the story of Hiccup and the Night Fury dragon Toothless, a tale Butler first joined in the 2010 animated version by voicing Stoick the Vast.

How to Train Your Dragon’s Box Office Success

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake sees Gerard Butler reprising his role alongside Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Julian Dennison, and Peter Serafinowicz. The film drew a strong audience response following its release, earning over $623.5 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). This surpasses Butler’s previous top earner, How to Train Your Dragon 2, which brought in $621.5 million.

How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Summary:

North America- $261.5 million

International – $361.9 million

Worldwide – $623.5 million

Box Office Numbers Surpass Butler’s Other Major Hits

The success exceeds some of Butler’s other prominent performers, including Zack Snyder’s 300 with over $456 million and London Has Fallen from his action franchise, which collected more than $205 million. His romantic comedy The Ugly Truth also reached the $205 million mark, while more recent projects like Plane ($74 million) and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ($58 million) have seen solid audience numbers.

The new How to Train Your Dragon’s box office run is also notable because the original animated trilogy has been one of the most successful chapters of his career. The first film earned around $494 million, while the final entry, The Hidden World, reached over $539 million.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office: James Gunn’s Hero Outscores 2016’s Suicide Squad In DC Comeback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News