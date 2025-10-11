Huma Qureshi is promising a fiery return as Bihar’s CM Rani Bharti. The trailer for Maharani S4 has arrived as a bomb, and if the trailer is to be believed, then Huma is promising a darker, more desperate, and possibly the boldest chapter in the life of Rani Bharti as she moves to Delhi.

The trailer hints at a power war and Satta Palat with Huma Qureshi delivering monologues that could burn down an entire legislative assembly. In the previous seasons, Rani Bharti’s arc, from an uneducated homemaker to a shrewd political shark, has been phenomenal, and season 4 shows her as a seasoned player ready to take the sharks!

The previous seasons of Maharani have been nailed by Huma Qureshi’s brilliance as the Bihar CM and then the leader of the opposition. The trailer of season 4 is promising fire and more power play at the Central Government, hinting that the game will be one of the dirtiest. Huma is promising to put up a great show and hope she delivers, just like the previous three seasons where she owned each and every frame!

This personal-political conflict, which was the heartbeat of the show for the first two seasons, has now taken a complete political turn, and when only politics is the central focus, my only excitement is to see how this will keep the audiences engaged and hooked!

The intensity of Maharani S4 trailer is high with Huma Qureshi challenging the PM of the country and threatening him ‘Singhasan Kheench Lenge Aapka.’ However, Huma Qureshi delivers one too many impactful, fiery lines in the two-minute trailer. Hopefully, the web series will be as fiery as this glimpse!

Still, one thing is for sure – that Rani Bharti will be turning down the central politics to make sure that her hold in Bihar tightens and while she has learnt the nits and grits of the profession it would be interesting to see her rewrite the rules of power!

Check out the trailer of Maharani S4 here.

