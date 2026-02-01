Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 is gaining decent footfalls despite competition from Dhurandhar and Border 2 at the worldwide box office. In 48 hours, it has crossed the 15 crore mark. While expectations were higher, Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial is successfully building the required momentum. Scroll below for the day 2 global update!

A 61% jump in the overseas run!

Mardaani 3 began its overseas journey on a promising note, adding 2.73 crore gross to the kitty on day 1. In the last 24 hours, it enjoyed a 61% jump, taking the two-day total to 4.40 crore gross. Mind you, there is competition from the massy films, Dhurandhar and Border 2, but Rani Mukerji is still driving respectable footfalls, which is a good sign at the international box office.

Crosses the 15 crore mark worldwide

YRF‘s Mardaani franchise enjoys a massive fan base, which is why the expectations were much higher at the domestic box office. The reviews for the threequel remained mixed. Amid a battle with Border 2, Mayasabha, Dhurandhar, and others, growth in the primary circuit in India has been limited.

Mardaani 3 has earned 11.80 crore gross in India and 4.40 crore gross at the overseas box office. This takes its worldwide total to 16.20 crore gross. It is performing slightly better than Mardaani 2, which had garnered around 14.50 crores in two days of its global run.

Mardaani 3 vs Rani Mukerji’s last worldwide release!

Rani Mukerji was last seen on the big screen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway in 2023. The legal drama concluded its worldwide lifetime at 36.53 crores.

Mardaani threequel has already earned around 44% of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway‘s worldwide collection. It is now to be seen whether it manages to enter her top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net – 10 crores

India gross – 11.80 crores

Overseas gross – 4.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 16.2 crores

