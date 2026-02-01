Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, and Thambi Ramaiah, is currently in its third week, and the pace has slowed down a bit. Still, it continues to push the tally ahead, and soon, it’ll touch the 30 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The film has emerged as a success story and now aims to surpass the profits of Kollywood’s first super hit of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Kollywood political satire film scored an estimated 60 lakh on its third Saturday, day 17. Compared to day 16’s 30 lakh, it displayed an impressive growth of 100%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 27.99 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 33.02 crores. By the end of the third weekend, it is expected to earn around 28.65 crore net, and during weekdays, it’ll reach the 30 crore milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Week 2 – 7.34 crores

Day 16 – 30 lakh

Day 17 – 60 lakh

Total – 27.99 crores

Chasing Madha Gaja Raja’s profits

For those who don’t know, Madha Gaja Raja was the first super hit Kollywood film of 2025. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned 48.7 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 33.7 crores. Calculated further, it equals a profit of 224.66%.

Coming to Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, it was made at an estimated budget of 10 crores, and so far, it has earned 27.99 crore net. In 17 days, it has generated an ROI of 17.99 crores, which equals a profit of 179.9%. It secured a super hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

To overtake Madha Gaja Raja, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil must make 225% returns, which is possible at a net collection of 32.5 crores. Since the target is just 4.51 crores away, it looks within reach, but of course, a lot depends on how the film performs on weekdays.

